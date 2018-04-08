LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.74) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 177 ($2.48) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.29) target price (down from GBX 172 ($2.41)) on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 183.63 ($2.58).

LMP stock opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.53) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 149.10 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.65).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 134,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.53), for a total value of £242,541 ($340,456.20).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/londonmetric-property-lmp-given-hold-rating-at-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.