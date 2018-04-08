LondonMetric Property PLC (LMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.57 ($2.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.74) price objective (up previously from GBX 159 ($2.23)) on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 134,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.53), for a total value of £242,541 ($340,456.20).

Shares of LON LMP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 180.40 ($2.53). 579,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 149.10 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.65).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

