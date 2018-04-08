Loop Capital Analysts Give L Brands (LB) a $42.00 Price Target

L Brands (NYSE:LB) received a $42.00 target price from investment analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,932.13, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 196.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 198,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 131,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,111,000 after buying an additional 73,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

