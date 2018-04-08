Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $120,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,713,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,535.55, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,573,234.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

