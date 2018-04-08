LottoCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LOT)

LottoCoin (CURRENCY:LOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, LottoCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LottoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LottoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LottoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.01673940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004596 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015753 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022998 BTC.

LottoCoin Profile

LottoCoin (LOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2013. LottoCoin’s total supply is 14,491,014,421 coins. LottoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Lotto_Coin. LottoCoin’s official website is lottocoin.org.

LottoCoin Coin Trading

LottoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase LottoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LottoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LottoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

