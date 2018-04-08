Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Receives $124.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.44.

LOXO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $1,973,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,019,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock worth $7,731,608. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period.

Shares of Loxo Oncology stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $115.37. 191,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,351. The stock has a market cap of $3,465.02, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.37. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $135.74.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

