LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,771 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 60,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 29,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $3,159,472.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,788,494.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,053,889.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,741 shares of company stock worth $39,997,230. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.19 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,674.12, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/lpl-financial-llc-buys-5771-shares-of-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-updated.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.