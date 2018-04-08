DXC Technology (DXC) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 774,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NYSE:DXC opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $28,500.23, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

