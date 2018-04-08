LPL Financial LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.74 on Friday. SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

