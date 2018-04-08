LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Unilever (UN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Unilever (NYSE:UN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE UN opened at $57.30 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $98,253.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

