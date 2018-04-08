LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. LSC Communications reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. LSC Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:LKSD opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. LSC Communications has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $608.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from LSC Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories.

