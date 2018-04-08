Financial Analysis: Luminex (LMNX) and Endologix (ELGX)

Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endologix and Luminex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 1 7 1 0 2.00 Luminex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Endologix currently has a consensus price target of $5.36, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Luminex has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Endologix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endologix is more favorable than Luminex.

Volatility and Risk

Endologix has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endologix and Luminex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $181.16 million 1.95 -$66.40 million ($0.48) -8.79 Luminex $306.57 million 3.05 $29.42 million $0.91 23.15

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Luminex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Endologix does not pay a dividend. Luminex pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -36.65% -44.91% -10.61% Luminex 9.48% 8.48% 7.71%

Summary

Luminex beats Endologix on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions which allows physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Ovation, Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group B strep assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

