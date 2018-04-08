LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,501.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $6.90 million and $48,501.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00068336 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,442,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,373 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

