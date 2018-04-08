Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Luxoft from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Luxoft from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

NYSE LXFT traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $39.20. 158,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,951. The firm has a market cap of $1,326.61, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.64. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.07%. equities analysts anticipate that Luxoft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 64.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 185.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

