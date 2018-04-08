Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 9,394 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,383,000 after buying an additional 376,317 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 962,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.64 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 854 shares of company stock worth $79,915. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,767.30, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

