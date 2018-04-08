Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mack Cali Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5243594877974 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLI. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Mack Cali Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of CLI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 839,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In related news, CFO David J. Smetana acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,788. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

