Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Tilly’s (TLYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Tilly’s worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,159.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.79 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.39 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $3,467,700. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

