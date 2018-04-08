Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in F5 Networks (FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 Networks by 36.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 243.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 225,919 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,918,653.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $3,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,172 shares of company stock worth $7,274,542. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $140.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,702.07, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

