United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of United Bankshares worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $3,702.72, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price objective on United Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 69,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $2,555,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $849,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,520 shares of company stock worth $4,405,311. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-position-in-united-bankshares-inc-ubsi-updated-updated.html.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.