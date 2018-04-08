Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,999 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $917.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

