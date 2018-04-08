MACRON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $477.00 (MCRN)

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. MACRON has a total market capitalization of $166,281.00 and $477.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MACRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, MACRON has traded down 76.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MACRON Coin Profile

MACRON (CRYPTO:MCRN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin.

Buying and Selling MACRON

MACRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase MACRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MACRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

