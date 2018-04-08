Short Interest in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) Rises By 22.0%

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,342,975 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 42,909,255 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,645,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE:M opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,083.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,265.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

