Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.03

Press coverage about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1418888785127 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of MDGL opened at $101.55 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $154.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

WARNING: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.03” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/madrigal-pharmaceuticals-mdgl-earning-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company’s lead product, MGL-3196, is a Phase II-ready once-daily, oral, liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-b (THR-b) agonist for the treatment of NASH, and heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.