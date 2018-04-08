Maecenas (ART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $370.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Maecenas has a market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00680537 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174150 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

