Maggie Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $364,049.00 (MAG)

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Maggie has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maggie token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maggie has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $364,049.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.04403650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001298 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013001 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007933 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017169 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013460 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Maggie Profile

Maggie is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

