magicJack VocalTec (CALL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. magicJack VocalTec earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6341330286107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CALL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,515. magicJack VocalTec has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of magicJack VocalTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer.

