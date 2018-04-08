Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Insider Maglan Capital Lp Purchases 301,500 Shares

Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) insider Maglan Capital Lp purchased 301,500 shares of Madalena Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$63,315.00.

MVN stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Madalena Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/maglan-capital-lp-purchases-301500-shares-of-madalena-energy-inc-mvn-stock-updated-updated.html.

Madalena Energy Company Profile

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the Neuquén Basin in central Argentina. Its primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and Coirón Amargo.

Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.