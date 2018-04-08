Maiden Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (MHLD)

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of MHLD opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $552.00, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

