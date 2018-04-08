Maiden Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $552.00, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. analysts forecast that Maiden will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

