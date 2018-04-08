Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

MMYT stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,153.69, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of -0.07. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the period. Trilogy Global Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 68.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 554,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 225,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41,030.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 594,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 340,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,735,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,637,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally.

