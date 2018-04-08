MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.89 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

