Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price

News headlines about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.2447332249867 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 target price on shares of Malvern Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

MLVF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $162.67, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

