Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 470.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 4,373 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $114,266.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,487.05, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.02. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $368.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.41 million. analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

