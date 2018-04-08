Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). Manitex International posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Manitex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 863,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 786,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 606,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 72,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,858. The stock has a market cap of $196.11, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.40. Manitex International has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.30.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

