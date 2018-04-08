Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MannKind (MNKD) Share Price

News headlines about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6032136243819 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MNKD opened at $1.79 on Friday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $292.77, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 million. equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

