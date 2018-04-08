Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $1,172,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $4,703,988.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock worth $6,842,051. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,658.85, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

