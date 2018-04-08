Marchex (MCHX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.07

News articles about Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marchex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3586129731469 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Marchex stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 46,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,816. The stock has a market cap of $115.25, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Marchex has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marchex’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 133,700 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $447,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 413,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,984. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

