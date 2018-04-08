Marchex (MCHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

MCHX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Marchex’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 133,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $447,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 413,345 shares of company stock worth $1,295,984. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,643 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 226,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 788,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

