Margo Drucker Sells 994 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $108,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,094 shares in the company, valued at $119,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 1,641 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $164,625.12.

On Monday, March 5th, Margo Drucker sold 438 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $43,440.84.

On Thursday, March 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $123,020.06.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Margo Drucker sold 9,092 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $876,105.12.

On Thursday, February 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $88,903.19.

On Monday, February 5th, Margo Drucker sold 1,759 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $124,361.30.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 4,761 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $338,031.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $8,735.12, a PE ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrubHub from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Margo Drucker Sells 994 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/margo-drucker-sells-994-shares-of-grubhub-inc-grub-stock-updated-updated.html.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.