Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Laidlaw began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 9,566 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $60,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,830.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,511. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $166.54, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.42.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

