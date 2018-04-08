Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 335 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($5.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 330.61 ($4.64).

MKS opened at GBX 269 ($3.78) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.58).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/marks-and-spencer-group-mks-given-overweight-rating-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

