Green Square Capital LLC Has $926,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $94,977.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $968,931.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,855 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $41,696.02, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.27%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

