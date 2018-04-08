Marston's PLC (MARS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119 ($1.64).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MARS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Marston's in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marston's from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 115 ($1.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Marston's from GBX 115 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Marston's in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marston's from GBX 110 ($1.52) to GBX 115 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 100.90 ($1.39) on Friday. Marston's has a 12-month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.70 ($2.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/marstons-plc-mars-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Marston's

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.