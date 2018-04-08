Marten Transport (MRTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRTN. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised Marten Transport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

MRTN stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.66, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.37. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.93%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $280,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 65.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 109.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 66.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 56.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 477,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

