MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $154.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00008366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012184 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00080997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022296 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 2,936,904 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MartexCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created by members of the Brasilian community. It's based on the X13 algorithm. “

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarteXcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.