Martin Currie Limited (LON:STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45

Martin Currie Limited (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON STS opened at GBX 159.25 ($2.24) on Friday. Martin Currie has a 1-year low of GBX 160.76 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.21 ($2.49).

Martin Currie Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-end investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve rising income and long-term capital growth through investment in a balanced portfolio constructed from global equities. The Company invests predominantly in global equities. The majority of the portfolio is invested in large capitalization companies and companies with market capitalizations.

