Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9088411823371 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,107. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10,183.21, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.52.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,276. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

