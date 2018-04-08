Masco (MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Masco (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Masco posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $438,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,460. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 3,668,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,686. The firm has a market cap of $12,595.18, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Masco has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

