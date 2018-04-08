Master Swiscoin (MSCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $624.00

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Master Swiscoin has a total market capitalization of $54,835.00 and $624.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Swiscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Master Swiscoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00719251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin launched on February 9th, 2017. Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,255,720 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. The official website for Master Swiscoin is www.swisopensource.com.

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Master Swiscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

