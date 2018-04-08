Mastercard (MA) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $169.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184,833.31, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard (MA) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/mastercard-ma-shares-sold-by-robecosam-ag.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.